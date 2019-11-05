IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.77. 112,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,307. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $219.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their price objective on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total value of $387,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

