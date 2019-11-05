IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 12,304 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,304 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 146.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1,153.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $219.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $234.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.15 and a 200-day moving average of $204.36.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $221.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

