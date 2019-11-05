IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,021 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 21,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% during the second quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.64.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $56.58. The company had a trading volume of 567,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,633,763. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.