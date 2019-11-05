IG Gold Hits One Day Volume of $4,251.00 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, IG Gold has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One IG Gold token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including TRX Market, CoinExchange, ABCC and LATOKEN. IG Gold has a market cap of $826,273.00 and $4,251.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00220796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.68 or 0.01483238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028559 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00119523 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002978 BTC.

IG Gold Token Profile

IG Gold is a token. It was first traded on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 49,529,439,225 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,636,067,466 tokens. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming.

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, TRX Market, ABCC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

