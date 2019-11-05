IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given a $43.50 Price Target by CIBC Analysts

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) has been given a $43.50 target price by research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of IGIFF traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.90. 2,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

