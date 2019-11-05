Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Imax (NYSE:IMAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imax from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Imax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley set a $34.00 price target on Imax and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on Imax and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush set a $28.00 price target on Imax and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imax currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.86.

Get Imax alerts:

NYSE:IMAX opened at $21.69 on Friday. Imax has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imax will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Imax news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 8,384 shares of Imax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $173,884.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,050.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 1,915 shares of Imax stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $40,885.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,481 shares in the company, valued at $351,869.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Imax during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Imax during the second quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Imax during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Imax during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Imax during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.