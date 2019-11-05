Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 3,800 to GBX 2,400. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Imperial Brands traded as low as GBX 1,692 ($22.11) and last traded at GBX 1,743.20 ($22.78), with a volume of 477665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,738.40 ($22.72).

Several other research analysts have also commented on IMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,628.64 ($34.35).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Williamson purchased 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,121 ($27.71) per share, for a total transaction of £31,581.69 ($41,267.07). Also, insider Oliver Tant purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($23.21) per share, with a total value of £22,200 ($29,008.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,876.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,058.84. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 72.01 ($0.94) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $72.00. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.