Imperial Capital Comments on Continental Resources, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.29. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $31.45 on Monday. Continental Resources has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Motco purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 682.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

