Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Position Lifted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Incyte by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 83,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Incyte by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 366,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,147,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Incyte by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 35,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul Trower sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,327,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,318.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,040 shares of company stock worth $2,103,225. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INCY opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on INCY shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price target on Incyte and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

