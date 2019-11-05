Independence Advisors LLC Buys 20,073 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Independence Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Independence Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 29,360 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 516,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after buying an additional 64,098 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,753,697. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $44.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

