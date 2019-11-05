Independence Advisors LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 483,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,640,000 after purchasing an additional 144,372 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 160,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.73. 3,389,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,286,250. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $58.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In related news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.