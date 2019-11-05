Independence Advisors LLC Sells 141 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Independence Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,839 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.90. 4,639,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,889,487. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.05 and a 200 day moving average of $173.07. The company has a market capitalization of $358.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,215 shares of company stock worth $9,564,487. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

