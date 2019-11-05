Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.57 per share for the quarter.

IAG traded up C$0.42 on Tuesday, reaching C$64.77. 105,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,433. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.26. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a fifty-two week low of C$41.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a PE ratio of 10.89.

Get Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. alerts:

IAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.