Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) & Bandwidth (OTCMKTS:BAND) Critical Analysis

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Information Analysis alerts:

65.2% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Information Analysis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Bandwidth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Information Analysis has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Information Analysis and Bandwidth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A Bandwidth 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bandwidth has a consensus target price of $77.40, suggesting a potential upside of 37.94%. Given Bandwidth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Information Analysis.

Profitability

This table compares Information Analysis and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis -4.73% -23.73% -13.50% Bandwidth 3.14% -4.97% -4.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Information Analysis and Bandwidth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $8.93 million 0.19 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A Bandwidth $204.11 million 6.32 $17.92 million $0.31 181.00

Bandwidth has higher revenue and earnings than Information Analysis.

Summary

Bandwidth beats Information Analysis on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis Incorporated engages in developing and maintaining information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and performing professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. The company develops and provides Web-based and mobile device solutions, including electronic forms conversions for various agencies of the federal government, data analytics, and legacy software migration and modernization. It also sells third-party software products, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device. The company also provides SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Information Analysis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Analysis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.