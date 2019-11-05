Innergex Renewable Energy (INGXF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $108.17 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS INGXF traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

