Innova (INN) Trading Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Innova has a market cap of $31,970.00 and approximately $174.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Innova has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One Innova coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000329 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Innova

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin. Innova’s official website is innovacoin.info.

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

