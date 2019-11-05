Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INVA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of INVA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.12. 916,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,150. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 42.50 and a current ratio of 110.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Innoviva had a net margin of 141.80% and a return on equity of 168.69%. The firm had revenue of $65.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innoviva will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 58,658 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 81,461 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 18,374 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

