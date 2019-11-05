InsaneCoin (INSN) Trading Down 35.8% Over Last 7 Days

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $60,529.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.41 or 0.00794548 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000720 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000780 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 23,945,374 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network.

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

