Inscription Capital LLC Has $346,000 Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Crane in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

CR traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,956. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). Crane had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on CR shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Vertical Research cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.