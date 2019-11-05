Insider Buying: Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Nelson Obus purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,757.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nelson Obus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Nelson Obus acquired 5,000 shares of Landec stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Nelson Obus acquired 5,000 shares of Landec stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $48,350.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Nelson Obus acquired 8,000 shares of Landec stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $81,120.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Nelson Obus acquired 7,000 shares of Landec stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $72,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. 3,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,254. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $292.69 million, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. Landec’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Landec Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNDC. Barrington Research reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Landec in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Landec in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landec in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Landec in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Landec in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

