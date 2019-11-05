Insider Selling: Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) CEO Sells 39,496 Shares of Stock

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 39,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $965,677.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:KRA traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,380. Kraton Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $752.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 2.32.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). Kraton had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $444.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Kraton’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraton Corp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on KRA shares. Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kraton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Kraton from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $26.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Kraton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraton by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

