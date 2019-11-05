Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Director David J. Drury sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $1,129,650.00.

PLXS traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.31. 410,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,347. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $75.94.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 71,296 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,746,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 125,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. BidaskClub raised Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

