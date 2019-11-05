Insider Selling: Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) COO Sells 14,943 Shares of Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 14,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $614,605.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,559.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SHOO traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,164. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.82. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.18 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,160,000 after acquiring an additional 248,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,153,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,077,000 after acquiring an additional 443,933 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,395,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,390,000 after acquiring an additional 160,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,156,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

