Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on shares of Insperity and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.25.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.34. Insperity has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.26). Insperity had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 136.63%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $248,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $262,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,326,000.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,909 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

