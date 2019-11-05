Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target raised by Nomura from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IBP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.46.

IBP traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,479. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,160 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

