Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Girard Partners LTD.’s 8th Largest Position

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,517 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.9% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Intel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 23,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 5,458 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $249,430.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,713.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,569 shares of company stock valued at $691,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,840,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $245.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

