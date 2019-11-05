Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $69.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.77% from the stock’s previous close.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $245.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44. Intel has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $445,165.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,568.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $128,410.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,569 shares of company stock valued at $691,147. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Intel by 18.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 23.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 121,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 376,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

