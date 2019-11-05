Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given a $105.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup set a $101.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.46.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.41. 4,033,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $95.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 40,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $3,696,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,100 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $103,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,936 shares of company stock valued at $11,630,942 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

