Interfor (IFP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Interfor (TSE:IFP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$481.35 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.43. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$10.91 and a 1-year high of C$18.42. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -97.20.

IFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Interfor from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on Interfor from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.00.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

