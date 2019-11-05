International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.89) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 713 ($9.32) to GBX 665 ($8.69) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays set a GBX 665 ($8.69) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 621.92 ($8.13).

IAG opened at GBX 547.80 ($7.16) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 491.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 474.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 12-month low of GBX 411.50 ($5.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 669.40 ($8.75).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a €0.15 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

