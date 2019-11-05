Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €1.70 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a €1.70 ($1.98) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.10 ($2.44) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €2.70 ($3.14) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.20 ($2.56) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.18 ($2.53).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

