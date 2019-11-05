IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.68 million.

IIN stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.59. 5,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.71.

IIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

