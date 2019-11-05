IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) PT Set at $36.00 by B. Riley

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) received a $36.00 target price from investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 98.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IIN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on IntriCon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IntriCon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

IntriCon stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.17. 16,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,194. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $184.27 million, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.71. IntriCon has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $44.44.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.68 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 351,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 257,208 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 173,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 89,913 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

