Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Boosted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.09% of Intuit worth $62,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after purchasing an additional 503,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,951,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,213,806,000 after acquiring an additional 305,013 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intuit by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,291 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 4,951.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,303,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,759 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Intuit by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,241,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,033 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $254.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.61 and a 52-week high of $295.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.74, for a total value of $726,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $666,778.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $562,480.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus set a $325.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered Intuit to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.21.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

