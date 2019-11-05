Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.00

Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.00 and traded as high as $14.36. Invesco DB Energy Fund shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 37,048 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 46,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 217,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB Energy Fund (the Fund) is based on the Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index – Optimum Yield Energy Excess Return (the Index). The Index is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on some of the most heavily traded energy commodities in the world-light sweet crude oil (WTI), heating oil, brent crude oil, reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending (RBOB) gasoline and natural gas.

