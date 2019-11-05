Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Shares Sold by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 462,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $12,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIO traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.10. 8,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,665. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

