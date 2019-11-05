Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

NYSE:IVR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,659. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.75. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, insider Mario Clemente purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $31,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Hardin purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $39,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,165.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.