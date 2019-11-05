Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Boosted by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.0% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,764,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,317,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650,061 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $8,993,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,658 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,643 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,589,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,046,000 after acquiring an additional 48,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $200.10 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $200.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.94.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

