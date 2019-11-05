Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GHII) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.30

Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GHII) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and traded as high as $27.87. Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF shares last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 390 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHII. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF by 850.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth about $145,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF by 145.1% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GHII)

Ghi Florida Corp, formerly Gold Horse International, Inc, operates, controls and owns the construction, hotel and real estate development businesses in the People’s Republic of China of the Inner Mongolia Jin Ma Real Estate Development Co, Ltd.( Jin Ma Real Estate), Inner Mongolia Jin Ma Construction Co, Ltd.

