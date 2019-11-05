Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO)

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: CRZO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/2/2019 – Carrizo Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/18/2019 – Carrizo Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/15/2019 – Carrizo Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas primarily in proven trends in the Barnett Shale area in North Texas and along the Texas and Louisiana onshore Gulf Coast regions. Carrizo controls significant prospective acreage blocks and utilizes advanced three-D seismic techniques to identify potential oil and gas reserves and drilling opportunities. “

10/15/2019 – Carrizo Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $11.00 to $9.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/3/2019 – Carrizo Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/2/2019 – Carrizo Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Carrizo Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. 1,429,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.12.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 55.87% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $256.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $78,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,102.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRZO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 19,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 252,890 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,193,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,958,000 after buying an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1,154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 532,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 490,026 shares during the period.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

