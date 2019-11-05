Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for County Bancorp (ICBK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for County Bancorp (NASDAQ: ICBK):

10/31/2019 – County Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2019 – County Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/22/2019 – County Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

10/18/2019 – County Bancorp was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2019 – County Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2019 – County Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

9/24/2019 – County Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

County Bancorp stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. County Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $147.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.72.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. County Bancorp had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that County Bancorp Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Jacob Eisen bought 1,500 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,066.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. 27.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

