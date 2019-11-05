Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,717 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,355% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 call options.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 8.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Livent has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.85 million. Livent had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Livent from $8.25 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nomura set a $9.00 target price on Livent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Livent by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Livent in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Livent in the second quarter valued at $2,228,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Livent in the second quarter valued at $27,161,000. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the second quarter valued at $116,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.