InVitae (NVTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect InVitae to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.17 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 83.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect InVitae to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get InVitae alerts:

NVTA opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40. InVitae has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVTA. ValuEngine raised shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of InVitae in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 target price on shares of InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital set a $32.00 target price on shares of InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $31.00 target price on shares of InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

In other news, insider Randal W. Scott sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $983,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $94,649.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,305 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.