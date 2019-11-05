IONChain (IONC) Price Reaches $0.0097 on Top Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. IONChain has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $130,345.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00221594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.46 or 0.01431203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000862 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00119788 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.