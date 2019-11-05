IQIYI (IQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect IQIYI to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. IQIYI has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 60.21% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. IQIYI’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IQIYI to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IQIYI alerts:

Shares of IQ opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. IQIYI has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $29.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.80 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.