Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of Iradimed stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,223. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 10.29. Iradimed has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $270.37 million, a P/E ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Iradimed had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $9.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iradimed will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 7,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $189,021.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brent Johnson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $153,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,103 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613. Corporate insiders own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Iradimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Iradimed by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Iradimed by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

