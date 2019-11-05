Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $99.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research set a $90.00 price objective on Irhythm Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Irhythm Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

IRTC stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Irhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.99 and a 1-year high of $98.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 27,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,118,126.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,829.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 92.3% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,387,000 after buying an additional 1,064,782 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 224.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 705,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after buying an additional 488,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 695.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after buying an additional 310,026 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at $23,766,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 2,087.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,366,000 after buying an additional 269,902 shares during the period.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

