Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

IRDM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Iridium Communications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial set a $33.00 target price on Iridium Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.17.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,827. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.36 and a beta of 2.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 8,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $216,917.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,188.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 378.7% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 42.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.