iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Stock Position Decreased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,376 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.60. 44,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,532. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

