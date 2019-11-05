iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,918,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153,903 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.9% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $239,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,792,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,814,000 after buying an additional 3,842,933 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,715,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,141,000 after buying an additional 803,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after buying an additional 8,704,738 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,557,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,279,000 after buying an additional 527,421 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,807,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,573,000 after buying an additional 1,660,082 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,277,041 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.93.

